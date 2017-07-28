IG directs to provide security, training, food facilities at Summer Camp

City Reporter

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Khalid Khattak Thursday directed to provide complete security, training, transportation and health as well as food facilities to the children participating in the police summer camp.

Reviewing the various arrangements during his visit for the summer school camp, he said that an elaborate mechanism should be in place to provide complete facilities to children which should include pick and drop facility, security cover, food and health plans and training arrangements for them.

He said the purpose of running such summer school was to ensure close liaison between police and public.

The IGP ordered the doctors and medical staff at police line headquarters to ensure health cover to participating kids and also asked to depute an officer of Inspector level to coordinate about security related issues.

The IGP ordered the relevant officials to look after various arrangements of summer school.

He also directed to inform the parents about activities at summer school on daily basis.

He said no laxity in the affairs of summer school would be tolerated and directed for overall effective arrangements. Later, the IGP mingled with the children and had a photo session with them.