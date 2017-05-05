IG directs CPO to remove shortcomings of HRMIS

Rawalpindi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Capt.(R) Muhammad Usman Khattak visited City Police Officer (CPO) Office and directed the CPO and SSP Operations to streamline the shortcomings of Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

The IG during his visit spent around one hour in HRMIS Branch and checked the record. Noticing faults in the branch he directed the authorities to remove flaws in the system and send a report to the IG office.

The IG also visited CPO Complex and Safe City Project sites. He visited model Police Station Civil Line and thoroughly checked the station. Expressing annoyance, he directed the authorities to remove all faults in the building which would be reexamined in next visit.—APP