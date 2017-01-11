IG asks Special Investigation Unit to control street crimes

Staff Reporter

Following media reports that gangs of criminals were luring children to indulge in street crimes, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police AD Khawaja has assigned Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to control the street crimes in Karachi. He also tasked SSP Farooq Aiwan to be the focal person.

His orders came after report from the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) that 60 areas of the city where citizens were at a risk of mugging and other street crimes.

The high-risk areas include NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Do Darya, PIDC, Clifton, and Defence.

According to CPLC, robbers frequent the road from Qalandria Chowk, North Nazimabad to Five Star Chowrangi, and loot unsuspecting people of their cash and mobile phones.

The road from Seaview to Do Darya was highlighted as a zone where muggers hold picnickers at gunpoint and rob them of their belongings. IG Sindh on Friday directed to change the SHOs, adding that better CCTV cameras and heavy light must be installed in the affected areas.

He said that software must be developed to block snatched or stolen mobile phone and also called a meeting with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile phone companies and other stake holders.

As per CPLC statistics for 2016, 19,336 cases of mobile snatching were reported for the period. Street crime grew by 38%. In addition, 22,358 motorcycles were snatched – the figure rose by 24% when compared to 2015. However, CPLC noted that car theft declined in 2016.