Iftikhar for Ummah to thwart designs of anti-Islam forces

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Vice-President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed the hope that Muslims in general and especially those in Pakistan will take the opportunity of Eid al-Adha to forgive one another and foster peace and unity as prescribed by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his Eid message, the veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said on the eve of Eid al-Adha we should also pay tribute to our soldiers and the immortal sacrifices offered by valiant troops of the Pak Army, security forces, law enforcing agencies and the people at large will also be remembered with great respect and regards.

“They will be in our hearts and prayers, and we will make sure that their sacrifices do not go in vain,” he added.

He said the essential lesson of Eid al-Adha is laden with shunning all differences between us and this sacred occasion exhorts us to promote harmony with the aim to inculcate love and affection for each other.

On this day it is incumbent on us to look after the less fortunate amongst us and make them part of our collective celebration. We should always remember that Eid is the epitome of collective happiness and its blessings should be shared as wide as possible.

Iftikhar said we should be committed to make the motherland a cradle of progress, peace and prosperity where everyone had equal opportunities to excel. There should be respect for knowledge and justice to everyone, he added. He said all this would be possible when there was stability in the country, without political firmness, the realisation of social steadiness was not possible.

Highlighting the spirit of Islam, he said victory for Muslims begins only when they forgive each other for the sake of unity, and it is also encouraged that the spirit of forgiveness be practised among all humans, irrespective of their beliefs and ideologies.

Reflecting on the current scenario of Muslims, with conflicts occurring all around the world, Iftikhar Ali Malik pointed out that it was very difficult to state that they were winning.

“This situation is exacerbated by the perception of some outsiders who regard Islam as the source of hatred and violence despite the fact that the 1,400-year-old religion has always advocated peace and unity as the best solution to conflict resolution,” he said.

He said that only those with big hearts could forgive, and Muslims, who were big-hearted, should choose the path of understanding and not one of contradiction for the sake of self-benefit.