Iftar reception for Chevening alumni by BHC

Staff Reporter

An iftar reception for Chevening Alumni was hosted by the Acting British High Commissioner Mr Richard Crowder at his residence on Thursday evening. The reception was attended by Chevening scholars, Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme fellows, members of the elected Chevening Alumni Association of Pakistan as well as senior officials from the British High Commission.

Speaking at the iftar reception, Acting British High Commissioner, Mr Richard Crowder, said that he was pleased to host this iftar reception which celebrates the achievements of the Chevening Alumni in 2017. This year is historic as it marks the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations.

The British High Commission will continue to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations with a series of events and activities all through the end of 2017. The application window for the Chevening one year master’s scholarship will open in early August.