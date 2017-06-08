Iftar parties on rise as Ramazan enters its 2nd Ashra

The trend of Iftar parties is on rise across the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the holy month of Ramazan enters in its second Ashra. The people are arranging Iftar parties for their relatives and friends at both at homes and restaurants.

Muhammad Nisar Khan, a resident of G-7 said he has received a couple of invitations for Iftar from his friends and relatives. He said it is a good tradition as it brings people closer and the hosts earn benevolence of Allah Amighty.

Sabir Hussain, a resident of Model Town said since the advent of Ramazan his family is busy in attending Iftar parties. He said Ramazan is a month of blessings and sharing time with one and other in the wake of Iftar parties as people do not find any leisure time throughout the year due to their busy schedule.

The people especially students who live away from their family members and native towns, are always keen to attend Iftar parties.

Students also arrange Iftar parties for their fellow beings living togather in the hostels, Ali, a student who lives in a hostel situated near Chatta Bakhtawar locality said. He said he loves to eat different foods like chaat, pakora, samosa, and enjoy seasonal fruits like mango, plums, bananas and apricots especially at Iftar time.

However, he said he missed his mother’s cooking as nothing can replace it. Students from COMSATS University while standing outside a food outlet said Iftar with close friends is a fun and the time to share lighter moments with one and other.—APP

