Iftar dinner for Pakistani students in China

Islamabad

An Iftar dinner was hosted by an Information Technology (IT) company for more than 100 Pakistani students studying in five different Chinese universities here on Thursday says a message received here from Beijing.

The students were invited by Zapya, one of the most popular offline file sharing app, and served with locally-flavored dishes from a famous Pakistani food outlet.

Co-founder and Senior Vice President of the company, Gu Xing welcomed the students and exchanged pleasantries with them.

He said a large number of students in Pakistan were users of his company’s offline sharing app while most of students studying in China were also using it.

Gu Xing remarked that the holy month of Ramadan had provided a good opportunity of the ‘get together’ with Pakistani students besides sharing a special time with them.

Extending warmest wishes to the students at the advent of the holy month, he informed that the company had over 150 million Muslim users.

He said the month of Ramadan was considered a special occasion by the Zapya team as it had prepared various programmes and events to celebrate the holy month along with its users.—APP