Iftar dinner hosted at Sir Syed Memorial Society

Staff Reporter

Fasting is the way to submit before Allah unprecedentedly and be content on what He grants us. This was said by the caretaker of Sir Syed Memorial Society Mr. Tariq Mehmood while addressing the Iftar Dinner here Monday.

The iftar dinner was attended by workers and employees of the society. He said if we want to take forward the mission of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan we need to educate our nation. “We are followers of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and we should carry forward his mission in every nook and corner of the country with the aim to educate and make the youth aware of the good work done by the great leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent.