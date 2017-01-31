IFC signs advisory services agreement with Meezan Bank

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, signed an advisory agreement with Pakistan’s largest Islamic bank, Meezan Bank, to help boost access to Islamic finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for economic & employment growth in Pakistan. The agreement will help Meezan Bank utilize IFCs global expertise to scale up its SME banking and improve its supply chain finance program, to meet SME financing needs.

Supply chain finance is an innovative way to finance SMEs while leveraging the financial strength of bigger businesses. “The partnership with IFC will help us strengthen our footprint in the SME market as the leading Islamic bank in the country and expand the reach of Shariah-compliant products to this critical segment,” said Irfan Siddiqui, President & CEO of Meezan Bank. Ariful Islam, Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank while highlighting the importance of financial rationing for SMEs said, “Pakistan’s SME sector has the potential to serve as a key competitive source.

The performance, nurturing and growth of SMEs however are highly dependent on their access to multiple financing solutions. With IFC’s support, Meezan bank will be able to better service this critical segment.” SMEs play a vital role in Pakistan’s economy, contributing 30 percent to its GDP and employing 90 percent of its non-agricultural workforce, but many still struggle to access funding. About a quarter of these firms prefer Islamic finance. The project will help Meezan Bank, the largest Islamic bank in Pakistan with more than 550 branches, to leverage its network and to reach out to these SMEs.