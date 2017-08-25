 IFA winner team reach home 

Islamabad

Islamabad Football Association (IFA) team that clinched Gothia Under-18 Football Cup China reached here Thursday. IFA team beat Zhaoqing Lixun Football Club, China by 6-5 on penalty kicks in the final to win the Gothia Cup. Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, IFA president Salim Chaudry, IFA Secretary Syed Shrafat Hussain Bukhari, Islamabad Baseball Association President Zahir Mehmood, Islamabad Secretary Association Secretary Fahim Anwar, former Pakistan Football Federation information secretary Rana Tanveer, Pakistan Sports Writers Secretary Zahid Farooq Malik received the team. Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said by winning the Gothia Under-18 Football Cup, IFA team had proved that there is enormous talent in the federal capital. “A reception would be held soon to honor the young IFA players. Players are assets of the country and it is our duty to honor them,” he said. He said renovation work of football grounds in the federal capital would be started soon.—APP

