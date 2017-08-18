IFA team hits 12 goals to RSSA India

Islamabad

Islamabad Football Association (IFA) team thrashed Rising Sun Soccer Academy (RSSA), India by 12-0 goals in the Gothia Cup China Under-18 Football Tournament played in China.

IFA took lead 7-0 at the end of first half. Hassam Khan scored four, Sheryar Khan (three), Ali Imam (two) while Abdullah shah, Ahtisham, Naufil Hussain hit one goal each, said a press release issued here.

General Secretary, IFA, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said that tournament is being played on league system. IFA will play six matches in his group and have played four matches so far, three won and one got walkover.—APP