If we want to progress, we must respect our teachers: Baligh

HEC awards 47 outstanding teachers

Zubair Qureshi

In continuation of its programme to encourage outstanding university teachers and to acknowledge their services, Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday held a ceremony titled ‘Best University Teacher Award 2015.’ Minister of State for Federal Educaiton & Training Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion while Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed presided over the ceremony.

A total of 47 teachers were conferred the ‘Best Teachers Awards’ besides cash prize of Rs100,000 and a souvenir for each on their exceptional performance in teaching. The awardees were selected from the universities across Pakistan on the basis of their performance after fulfillment of a meritorious evaluation/ nomination criteria. Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman while congratulating the ‘best’ teachers appreciated the HEC initiative saying, “If we want to progress, we have to respect our teachers”. Referring to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, Eng Baligh said the world rating agencies were showing positive indicators regarding Pakistan, as the country has become an emerging economy.

Pakistan is rapidly leaping ahead to eliminate terrorism and overcome energy crisis, the Minister said. He said the government had increased the higher education budget remarkably, adding that the figures have reached Rs. 91 billion this year. He informed that not only higher education, but primary, secondary and technical educations are also being paid due attention.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said holding the best teacher award ceremony every year aimed at recognizing the performance and services of outstanding teachers. In this regard, merit is strictly followed in the selection of awardees. Dr Mukhtar said HEC, since its inception in 2002, has been contributing towards building ‘knowledge economy’. He highlighted the role of teachers in social uplift. “Being academic leaders, teachers have a huge responsibility of training the youth for social progress. Play your role in addressing differences developed in the nation on different grounds,” the Chairman emphasized.