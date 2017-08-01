IESCO Mobile Unit schedule

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is facilitating its consumers at their door steps for which IESCO Mobile Unit will visit various areas of the region to address consumers’ complaints. The IESCO Mobile Unit will visit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum and Attock as per following schedule

1 August Gangal Sub Division, 2 August Wah Cantt, 3 August Shadi Khan, 4 August Tarnol, 7 August Bhara Kahu (U), 8 August Wadala, 09 August F-11, 10 August Chak Beli Khan, 11 August Nilore, 15 August Khayabane Sir Syed, 16 August Sohawa, 17 August Dina-I, 18 August Tariqabad, 21 August Jhanda Chichi, 22 August Daultala, 23 August Asgharmal, 24 August Basal, 25 August Ganjmandi, 28 August Kamalabad, 29 August Kahuta, 30 August G-10 and 31 August Bewal Sub Division.—APP

