IESCO issues power suspension schedule

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Tuesday issued a power suspension schedule on account of necessary maintenance and routine development work in various areas of its region on January 4 (Wednesday). According to an IESCO’s spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended as followed:

From 10 am to 3 pm: Al-Noor Cly, Jinnah Camp, Noor Muhammad, Shahpur and Adyala Jail feeders, From 9 am to 2 pm: Rehmatabad-1, Sarwar Shaheed (RCCI Pepsi), Kashmir Road, FECHS, Scheme-III, Lalazar, Adyala, Girja, and Dhamial-2 feeders and

From 9 am to 4 pm: Navy-1, Sawan Garden-2, FECHS, Koral, NPF-1, River Garden, CBR-2 feeders and surrounding areas.—APP

