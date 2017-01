Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued a power suspension schedule on account of necessary maintenance and routine development work in various areas of its region on January 8.

According to an Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO’s) spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended as followed:

On 08 January From 08:30am to 16:00pm, Burhan feeder and surrounding areas.