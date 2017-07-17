IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00am to 14:00pm Dargah feeders, 09:00am to 14:00pm Sudhran, Scheme-I, Barma, Khanna-II feeders, 08:00am to 12:00pm Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas—APP

