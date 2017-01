IESCO issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for January 23 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period.

On 23rd January: From 12:00pm to 17:00pm, I-14/3&4, I-16/4 feeders, From 08:30am to 17:00pm, Burhan, Islampura feeders, From 09:00am to 14:00pm, PTN, Ittehad Foundary, SH Steel, Ghouri Garden, Kirpa, Wapda Colony, Islamabad Club-I, Frash Town, Madina Market, CWO, I-8/2, Old Exchange, G-11/M, F-11/4, Bhara Kahu, Pindi Point, Berote Numble, Upper Topa, Treat, Said Pur Road, 4th Road, Comm; Center, Affandi Cly, Sadiqabad, A-Block, City, Maj Masood, Industrial, Benazir Bhutto, Jinnah Road, Dk; Hukamdad, Gulshan Abad, Jamia Masjid Road and surrounding areas.—APP

Related