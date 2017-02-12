IESCO grants 27 net-metering connections

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has given 27 Net-Metering connections to the consumers of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad so far from where some 1.7 MW electricity is being acquired.

IESCO’s spokesman told APP here that the company had received a total 34 applications for the connections. Some 500,000 units were exported to IESCO’s network.

He said two applications were under process in National Electric Supply Company for granting license.

Giving the details of commissioned connections, he said these connections included 1000 KW Parliament House, 178 KW each Pakistan Engineering Council and Planning Commission, 5 KW Residence of Speaker National Assembly, 90 KW Amir Hussain (TESLA Industries), 3 KW each Rasheed Ramay, IESCO Headquarters and Muhammad Hussain, 17 KW Nabila Qureshi, 10 KW Rear Admiral (R) Mujtaba, 7 KW Farhatullah Babar, 12.2 KW Samina Tariq and 4 KW Naseer Ahmed, 15 KW Kamran Yousaf, 10 KW Javad Raza, 5 KW Solar Sigma, 6 KW Adil Khattak 6 KW, 18.75 KW Aslam Azad 18.75 KW and 10 KW each Aized Hasan, Rashid ur Rehman and Farrukh Nawaz Qureshi.

