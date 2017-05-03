IESCO detects slow, defective meters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 3,745,542 units from slow and defective meters during April.

Chairing monthly performance review meeting of Metering and Testing Surveillance and Safety Directorate, Chief Executive Officer IESCO Basit Zaman Ahmed was apprised that some 2,660,032 units were detected from slow and 1,085,510 units were charged from defective meters during the said period.

The IESCO chief appreciated the efforts of directorate and said power theft was a crime and culprit were not well-wishers of the country. He said IESCO would continue its efforts to nab electricity pilferers.

The IESCO chief also instructed to observe safety measures while working on line and directed all field officers to check their staff either they are using T & P items while working on line.