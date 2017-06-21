IESCO for adopting precautionary measures

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Electric Supply Company has (IESCO) asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures in the pre monsoon season as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accident. IESCO’s spokesman advised the general public to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongs. Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes, it further said. Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use water pipe for it. Instruct children’s to avoid going near electricity installations while playing. Do not keep hold the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires.