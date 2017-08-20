IEP holds seminar on disaster risk management

Staff Reporter

Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad ( IEP-RI) held a seminar here on Saturday to create awareness among the people about the devastating impact of natural and man-made disaster.

It was also aimed at preparing the engineering community to help in mitigating human sufferings in the wake of such disaster. The seminar, presided over by Chairman IEP-RI Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi was largely attended by local and central council members of the organization.

The event was the part of continuing professional development (CPE) program being arranged by institution on regular basis for the capacity-building of young engineers. Renowned expert on disaster risk management Engr. Muhammad Abid was the key-note speaker who gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of disaster and its management to avert the losses.

He underlined the need of evolving a proper risk management mechanism and preparing the people to effectively respond to natural calamities. Global warming system, climate change and fast melting of glaciers are posing a serious threat, for which everyone needed to get prepared so that dangerous effects could be reduced.

Engr. Muhammd Abid who is engaged in various disaster-management projects in the county, as a Consultant of some national and international organizations drew the attention towards risky impact of man-made disaster like emission of nuclear and chemical gases.