IEP, Hamdard Varsity to work for professional development

Staff Reporter

The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center) and Hamdard University will work together for the professional development of the young engineers, enabling them to develop their future career and deliver best possible services for the country’s socio-economic uplift.

In this connection, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understand (MoU), identifying the areas of bilateral cooperation, a news release said on Monday.

They will help work out need-based professional development programs the young engineers to abreast them of the latest and upcoming technologies, management tools and processing techniques.

The two sides will also launch joint courses for the academic and practical know-how of new graduates. They will also assist each other in arranging lectures, workshops and conferences for their benefits.

The MoU was signed by the Chairman IEP-RIC Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi and Prof Dr Azhar Hussain, Director General Hamdard University. It was agreed that IEP will help the HU, Islamabad for placement of its students on internship in various relevant industries.