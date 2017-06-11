Ideas signs agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Ideas has signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a credit card payment service to promote convenience buying and easy shopping, allowing its customers the option of payment in instalment.

As about 30 percent of Ideas’ sales come from credit cards it has decided to launch the Shop Non-Stop campaign to bring more credit card customers the ease of paying their bills at its all stores nationwide.

The collaboration took place with the support of Standard Chartered Bank.

After the agreement, the customers will have benefit of zero mark-up and the ease of paying back the amount in up to 12 months. The minimum shopping amount required to avail the instalment payment option is Rs.20,000.

Ideas is one of the leading textile brands in the nation and its flagship stores have a regular footfall of about 400-500 customers. Standard Chartered Credit Cardholders can now avail the payment facility at any Ideas store for their shopping and enjoy tension free shopping.

The users of credit cards and debit cards are increasing with time. Many brands have taken the opportunity to benefit customers through cashless shopping and have collaborated with different banks to offer various discounts and deals to their customers.

The deals provided on these cards have resulted in growth of overall shopping spends and transactions.