Ideas opens outlet at South Asia’s largest Mall

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The IDEAS has opened its latest flagship outlet at Lucky One Mall. The store received a phenomenal response from its customers on the launch, with shoppers left in awe after spectating state-of-the-art interior of the store.

The brand lived up to its reputation of being innovative and a classy lead in the industry yet again with this outlet.

The new outlet has been designed and decorated keeping in mind a balance of fashion forwardness and practicality.

The new outlet in Karachi’s F.B Area is one of the largest flagship store of Ideas by Gul Ahmed, built on an area of 9,167 sq ft.

The mall is said to be the largest in South East Asia and the third largest in Asia.

Ideas is one of the leading retail brands in Pakistan and has an avid following amongst buyers of all ages, who ardently seek out the brand’s pret and unstitched fabric luxury collections.

The residents of the area and adjoining localities will now find it easier to reach their favourite brand and shop at the Lucky One Mall outlet for all their fashion and lifestyle needs.

Shoppers can now enjoy spectacular Eid collection that is available at all IDEAS stores.

Eid Collection includes new designs and prints of Gul Ahmed fabric, IDEAS Man, ladies pret, Home Textiles, Shoes and Bags. The launch of the new outlet promises greater brand equity and provides one-stop shop solution to its customers.