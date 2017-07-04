An ideal opportunity for youths to learn about ideology, great heroes of Pakistan

NPC Summer Camp kicks off at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Zubair Qureshi

Students of local schools turned up in large number on Monday to attend the first day of the Summer Camp organized by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) here at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park. This is the second camp of its kind after 2015 and is going to provide the youth a unique opportunity to get themselves aware of the Ideology of Pakistan, great heritage of Islam and Ideology of Pakistan they are custodian of and above all the future course they should adopt in line with the vision of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On the inaugural day of the camp, Chairman of the NPC Dr Naeem Ghani delivered a motivational speech emphasizing upon training and skill learning besides conventional education. Vice Chairman of the NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary of the NPC and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik and Senior Member of the Executive Committee Dr Basharat Jazbi also attended the ceremony to inspire the young minds.

In his presidential address, Dr Ghani said he saw in the youth assembled there, future leaders of Pakistan. “Be a leader in your thoughts,” he advised them. He asked them to avoid conventional learning and knowledge during the two weeks of the summer camp and turn it into an interactive learning period in which they would be free to ask questions and express their thoughts. On the occasion, Dr Ghani asked the students a number of questions and he was visibly surprised at the knowledge and awareness of the students.

Mian Muhammad Javed in his address said ideology was the real identity of the Pakistani nation. Our forefathers laid down great sacrifices for the sake of their country and in order to honour their sacrifices we need to play our role with responsibility, dignity and patriotism. He said if they wanted to know the value of Pakistan, they should look at the neighbor country of India. What is being done there particularly with the Muslims? Muslims are being persecuted, harassed and in some states killed by the Hindu mob on minor issues. Pakistan is a gift of God and we should endear it, he said. Mian Javed proposed that the state-run PTV should also play its role in inculcating the spirit of Pakistan Movement in the youth by organizing quiz programmes on Pakistan, Languages and Regions of Pakistan, Heroes of Pakistan, Pakistan Movement and the Ideology of Pakistan. “Our youth is greatly talented and we should inject in them a sense of pride for our country and for the fathers of this land.

Earlier, Media Director of the NPC Anjum Khaliq apprised the audience about the two-week program designed for the summer camp. This is the second summer camp NPC is holding particularly for the students of the local schools during the summer vacation. The camp will end on July 15 and the participating students will be awarded certificates and souvenirs at the end of the camp depending upon their will to participate and performance during the two weeks. Some of the schools whose students are participating in the NPC Summer Camp include Creative Minds, Najam Model School, Dar-e-Arqam, Sir Sayyid Cooperative School and Fazaya Model.