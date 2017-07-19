‘Idea of Pakistan’ edited by Dr Qasim released

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the book ‘Idea of Pakistan’ authored by KK Aziz and edited by detained Ameer of Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM), Dr Muhammad Qasim, was released at a function in Srinagar.

The book was released by Islamic scholar Abdul Majeed Dar and President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Advocate Main Abdul Qayoom.

Tariq Ahmad Dar, who had done proof reading of this book, said that KK Aziz has written facts in detail about the 1947 partition in four volumes. “Dr Qasim has summed up the four volumes in one book in light of Kashmir.

He has also cleared two myths. First myth is that Pakistan didn’t exist till 1947 and second that partition was the British policy divide and rule,” he said.

“Historical truth known in history as ‘Two Nation Theory’ prevails upon this myth.

Indian National Congress, Hindu intelligentsia and journalists concocted another myth and attributed the same to Britain.

They say it was Britain’s ‘Divide and Rule Policy’ which led partition, never taking into account this fact that India was already divided into 562 independent states and 11 British provinces,” he added.

Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, said that events of releasing of books must be allowed. “It is a book not a gun. Anyone can disagree with the content of book but banning or disallowing the book release function is violation of fundamental rights, right to express and right to freedom of speech,” he said.

He added that book “Pakistan Naguzeer Tha” by Dr Qasim has already been launched. “This book is its English translation.”

Among others who were present on the occasion included Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Tahir Ahmad, Khalid Bashir, Muhammad Hussain Fazili and Shakeel Khalid.—KMS