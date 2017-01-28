IDC to establish 30 new centres in Punjab

Islamabad

Islamabad Diagnostic Centre has unveiled an expansion plan by announcing a collaborative partnership with Abraaj Group, the leading investor in growth markets with a strong record of investment in healthcare. Under this collaboration the IDC will establish 30 additional centers all over Punjab in addition to 20 centers already operating in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cantt and Hassan Abdal. This is the first Abraaj’s partnership with any health group in Pakistan while 29th in the world.

This was announced by Dr Rizwan Uppal, the Founder CEO of IDC at the Annual gathering of IDC to celebrate its 13 years of operation in healthcare and diagnostic sector. The event was attended by the board of directors of IDC, its management staff, doctors, technicians and other notable persons from the healthcare industry.—Agencies