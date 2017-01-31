IDC gives remand to human trafficking accused

Islamabad District Court (IDC) Monday gave two-day physical remand to an accused allegedly involved in human trafficking. Senior Civil Judge, Abdul Ghafor Kakar heard the case against the accused Muhammad Siddique.

During hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s officials informed that the accused was involved in malpractice of fake visas and minting money from the people. They said the department had recovered about five fake Malaysian visas, fake passports and stamps from his custody.—APP

