ID celebrated in graceful manner

The Chief Secretary Abid Saeed Khan has said that serving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as head of the bureaucracy was a pleasant and unique experience for him as there exist a unique blend of competent young and senior officers as well as vibrant public representation.” Servicing the people and the Government of this province in such favorable environment is indeed a great honor for me”. He expressed these views at farewell dinner arranged in his honor by Commissioner Hazara Division at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House here yesterday late at night.

The outgoing Chief Secretary shared that though he could found only a short span of service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that too at the end of his civil service but the pleasant moments of this period would continue to stimulate him in his future life. Making a mention of the natural beauty as well as social diversity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Saeed further added that he has also witnessed the great gestures of mutual respect and dignity, recognized national values and great traditional and social practices.