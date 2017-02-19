ICTs adoption for good-governance ensuring comforts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The several key initiatives to capitalize on the potential of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for good governance, are facilitating the commoners and ensuring comforts in their routine lives.

The ICTs are being used for general public services such as automation of land and revenue records, police complaints, judiciary, driving licenses, identity cards, birth certificates, visas, etc. for their overall facilitation.

A report of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) while highlighting the initiatives has said that most of the government departments have their own websites that provide information and downloadable material for public use.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed an Automated Border Control (ABC) system which serves as a tool for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in eradicating illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Moreover, e-driver license facility has also been developed which stores personal information and history of traffic violations of drivers.

Submission of passport fee online through Mobilink’s Mobicash outlets is another positive step as customers can avoid long queues at banks while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced e-KP initiative under which a dedicated grievances redressal mechanism, Right to Information to citizens, online Government recruitment portal and e-hubs for promotion of ICT products have been developed for benefit of residents.

Moreover, Government of Punjab has launched e-khidmat Markaz at Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha where service of seventeen government departments have been integrated under one roof.