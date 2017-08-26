ICT schools’ upgradation work to be completed in one month

City Reporter

The upgradation and maintenance work of the 200 schools and colleges working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) would be completed by the end of next month. These schools, colleges were being provided the modern facilities including wash rooms, new class rooms, white boards, filtration plant, water coolers, white wash etc. under the Prime Minster’s Education Reforms Programme.

Talking to media, Coordinator PM Education Reforms Programme, Dr Tariq Masood said that in the first phase of the reforms programme, around 23 schools had been renovated, while the rehabilitation work of 200 more schools would be completed by next month. He said that the federal government was initially focusing on the provision of facilities to the schools, colleges of rural areas under Phase-II of the reforms programme.

Tariq Masood informed that PC-I for the third phase of the Prime Minster Education Reforms Programme was being completed.