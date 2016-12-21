ICST demands resolution of issues of textile industry

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Tuesday asked the government to resolve the issue of ailing textile sector to stop fall in exports. One of the most important sectors of economy is textile which is facing many problems including high cost of doing business which has become a threat to the economy, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that government has reduced prices of natural gas for industrial sector recently which has not gone down well with the largest foreign exchange earning sector.The decision has resulted in a gap of Rs 530 per mmbtu in the price of gas for industry in Punjab and other provinces which has become a big problem, he added. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that export sector should be provided facilities so that they can compete with other countries which are grabbing share of Pakistan in the international market. Patronage of textile industry has become imperative as the continued fall is threatening largest export earning sector of textiles which is also the largest employment provider outside agriculture, he added.He said that exports of competing nations continue to rise while Pakistan’s exports are coming down which is very disturbing.—Agencies