ICPP on emerging role of pharmacists in patient care

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Islamia University Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission organized International Conference on Pharmacy Practice (ICPP-2017) at Abbasia Campus. Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, IUB and GU Dera Ghazi Khan inaugurated event on the theme of ‘emerging role of pharmacists in patient centered care’. As many as 122 delegates including 22 speakers and 6 keynote speakers from Malaysia, Qatar and various Pakistani Universities are participating in the event.

The Vice Chancellor termed the conference a splendid opportunity to educationists, researchers and graduates of pharmacy to share their knowledge and views with national and international experts.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, as an educational hub, is playing a distinguishing role in furthering the nation’s social and economic development through research and development and providing skilled man-power.