ICI signs MoU with Sindh Community Mobilization Programme

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ICI Pakistan Limited signed an MoU with the Sindh Community Mobilization Program (CMP), pledging to support CMP in its mission to improve access to, and quality of education for marginalised communities in Sindh.

CMP is part of the larger Sindh Basic Education Program, funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by International Relief and Development (IRD).

On the occasion of the MoU signing, representatives of ICI Pakistan Limited, USAID/SBEP, CMP, were present, as well as representatives of the Government Girls Secondary School, Wali Muhammad Haji Yaqoob in Lyari Town, Karachi, which ICI Pakistan Limited has pledged to support.

The MoU was signed by Shehzad Mehmood, Chief of Party at CMP-IRD and Fathema Zuberi, General Manager HR, ICI Pakistan Limited, accompanied by Randy L. Hatfield, Senior Education Policy Adviser and Program Manager, Sindh Basic Education Program USAID/Pakistan.

On the occasion, Shehzad Mehmood commented, “Sindh Community Mobilization Program (CMP) is playing an important role of building linkages between the corporate sector and CMP targeted schools and communities and encouraging philanthropic aspirations of corporate entities though their CSR. Today’s ceremony is an example of CMP’s commitment to strengthen these linkages in order to promote sustainable efforts and interventions.”

Fathema Zuberiadded, “ICI Pakistan Limited is delighted to be a part of this excellent initiative promoting quality education in areas that have long been under-served. The Company has maintained a long-standing commitment to supporting education, healthcare, environmental and community development initiatives in the areas in which it operates. Today’s partnership underscores this commitment.”

The support provided to CMP through this MoU falls under the banner of Company’s Ilm-o-Hunar programme for education-related initiatives.