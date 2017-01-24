ICI profits higher by 18pc

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Board of Directors of ICI Pakistan Limited is pleased to announce the Company’s financial results for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2016. ICI Pakistan Limited continues to show solid performance in line with its growth aspirations.

Unconsolidated profit after tax for the six months, at PKR 1,536 million, is 18% higher than the same period last year, with earnings per share at PKR 16.63. An interim dividend at the rate of 80% i.e. PKR 8 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors.

Operating result for the six months, at PKR 1,934 million, is 17% higher than during the same period last year, owing to improved performance in the Polyester, Life Sciences and Chemicals Businesses. The improved performance of the Polyester Business is attributed to better domestic margins, along with cost rationalisation initiatives which reduced the Business’s overall operating cost by 2%. In the Life Sciences Business, both Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health Divisions posted double-digit growth.

Net turnover for the six months at PKR 19,638 million translated into a 9% increase over last year, and while all Businesses showed a positive trend in this respect, the Life Sciences and Polyester Businesses were the major contributors, with growth of 21% and 7% respectively.