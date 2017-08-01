ICI earns profit after tax 16pc higher than previous year

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Board of Directors of ICI Pakistan Limited here on Monday announced the Company’s annual financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017 and said that the unconsolidated profit after tax for the year at PKR 3,296 million is 16% higher compared to the same period last year (SPLY).

It said that the Earnings per share (EPS) at PKR 35.69 is correspondingly 16% higher than the SPLY. This robust growth in net profit is attributable to higher operating profit, higher Dividend Income from Associate and lower exchange losses as compared to the prior year.

The statement pointed out that the operating profit for the year at PKR 4,044 million is 16% higher than the SPLY, with improved performances in the Polyester, Life Sciences and Chemicals Businesses.

Net turnover at PKR 41,364 million is 12% above net sales for the year ended June 30, 2016, which were recorded at PKR 36,954 million. The increase in sales revenue across all Businesses contributed to this performance.

The Polyester Business revenue growth of 7% was due to higher prices across the petrochemical chain, higher average Polyester Staple Fibre selling prices and increased sales of premium Black Fibre. Soda Ash net turnover grew by 2% on account of higher volumes, with Life Sciences recording a 28% growth in net turnover on the back of new product launches and growth of the existing portfolio.

Net turnover for the Chemicals Business grew by 20% against the SPLY, owing to higher sales volumes and an expanding customer base. The Life Sciences Business significantly expanded its product portfolio and enhanced its manufacturing capabilities with two key acquisitions; Cirin Pharmaceuticals (Private) Limited and certain Wyeth Pakistan Limited-owned assets (the latter will follow completion of regulatory formalities).

Execution of a shareholders agreement for the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture Morinaga infant formula products, along with distribution, marketing and sales of these products.