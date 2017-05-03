Is ice really melting?

WITH ice at mountain ranges to start melting due to rise in temperature, the recent parliamentary and military visits from Pakistan to Afghanistan suggest that these may also serve the purpose of bringing warmth in relations between the two neighbouring countries. In fact, this is also what people of both the countries expect from their governments in order to realise the cherished dream of peace in their lives. This is very much achievable provided there is will and commitment yet at the same time if no room is provided to our common enemies to develop cracks in our relations.

Indeed the visits of a parliamentary level delegation headed by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and military delegation under Gen Bilal Akbar to Kabul can be seen as a step towards restoration of trust and confidence building between the leadership of two countries. On his return from Kabul, the speaker while talking to media persons on Monday was looking very upbeat about the prospects of relations with Afghanistan following dialogue with Afghan leadership and other segments of the society. In fact, the high powered parliamentary delegation having representation from all political parties undertook the visit on the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who appears to be a different man from the one who a couple of months needlessly used to issue vitriolic statements against Pakistan. We say so as he has not blamed Pakistan for the recent attack at Mazar-i-Sharif and we hope that he will continue to pursue the same approach in order to remove misunderstandings in an environment of greater cooperation and collaboration, though this will not be liked by hostile forces. Our Afghan brothers will have to understand that Pakistan has always desired brotherly relations with Afghanistan to counter all challenges and this is the reason that it has shown maximum restraint despite negative remarks by Afghan leaders. We understand it is time to move on and while forgetting bitterness of the past, the two need to sit together at different levels in order to sort out all thorny issues. Enemy of peace will try to throw the spanner as was done in the peace process but we will have to stick together and not allow our relationship again touching the freezing point in order to reach ultimate goal of complete peace in Afghanistan.

