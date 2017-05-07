ICE to organize mega event at UET Peshawar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Civil Engineering department University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar chapter is holding a mega event named Techno-Fest 2017 at UET Peshawar from May 10 to May 12. Organized by the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) UET Peshawar chapter, the three days mega event will feature four programs that include the Job fair, Tower building competition, Bridge building competition and an all-important Seminar on Earth Quake Engineering.

The UET Peshawar, it is worth mentioning, has the honor to have the biggest Earthquake engineering Center of the country which is also second biggest in the Asia. Some 25 organizations such as Communication and Works department Khyber Pukhtunkhwa as well as number of reputed consultancy firms have consented to participate and make the show a real success The one day Seminar titled “Earth quake Engineering -Lessons Learned and New Trends” that is being held under the auspices ICE on Thursday 9th May from 8.00 a.m to 4.00 p.m at Pashto Museum Hall, is expected to be participated by large number of graduate and undergraduate engineers.

It is pertinent to mention that the participants of the Seminar will get certificates and one CPD (Continuing Professional Development) point. The CPDs are helpful in becoming a professional engineer and also securing better jobs at reputed organizations. The registration fee for the seminar has been fixed at Rs 2000 for the graduate engineers and Rs 200 for the under-graduate engineers. Those interested in the registration have been asked to contact at 03400911452, 03365144513 and email iceuetp@gmail.com