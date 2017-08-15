ICCI organizes ceremony to celebrate Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a ceremony to celebrate the Independence Day. President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik hoisted the Pakistani flag on the occasion.

Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Malik, Vice President Tahir Ayub, Founder Group Chairman Khalid Javed, ICCI former Presidents Muhammad Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari as well as a large number of business community including Khalid Chaudhry, Naeem Siddiqui, Mian Ramzan, Ms. Nasira Ali and others were present at the occasion. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the Independence Day.

Speaking at the occasion, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan was achieved as an independent country after great sacrifices and every person of the nation has to play effective role for its development. He said Pakistan was endowed with lot of natural resources and we as a nation have to work hard to make it a progressive and prosperous country. He said business community was playing key role in the economic development of Pakistan and we should redouble our efforts to make Pakistan a dignified nation in the world.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Malik said that Pakistan was achieved as an independent country for a great cause. But we have to still go a long way to fulfill that cause. He said all our efforts should be directed to realize the dream of our great leaders Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Vice President ICCI, Tahir Ayub said that independence was a great gift of GOD and we as a nation should make strenuous efforts to strengthen the economy of Pakistan and to make it a great country in the world. Khalid Javed, Muhammad Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masud, M. Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari and others also spoke at the occasion and resolved to play role for making Pakistan a strong economy of the world.