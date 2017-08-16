ICCI to organize ‘Jashn-e-Azadi Shuhada ky Sang’ today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Islamabad Police is organizing a ceremony on Independence Day celebrations “Jashn-e-Azadi Shuhada ky Sang”.

The ceremony would be held here on August 16 (Wednesday) in the auditorium of Police Lines Headquarters to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of police.

Inspector General, Islamabad Police Muhammad Khalid Khattak and high police officers as well as families of police shuhada will grace the occasion.

Cash awards to be distributed among the families of police shuhada, where as shields and certificates would also be award to the outstanding police at the occasion.