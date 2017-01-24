ICCI calls for redress of Trade License

Islamabad

Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the CDA to resolve the long standing issues of trade license and board tax of traders as these were creating problems for growth of business activities. This he said this while presiding over a meeting of ICCI Traders Welfare Committee. Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry Chairman Committee, Khalid Malik Senior Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Chairman ICCI CDA Committee, Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI, Ajmal Baloch President Anjuman-e-Tijaran Pakistan and representatives of various markets were also present at the occasion. Khalid Iqbal Malik said that CDA has increased its fees unilaterally without taking representatives of traders into confidence, which was unjustified. He appealed to Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz and Director Municipal Administration CDA Capt. ® Shahbaz to resolve the trade license and board tax issues on urgent basis as small traders were badly suffering due to these problems.—Agencies