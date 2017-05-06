ICCI asks NBP to offer easy credit scheme for SMEs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Friday called upon the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and asked to offer an easy credit scheme for SMEs that would help in accelerating the pace of economic growth. “SMEs are the backbone of the economy, but due to strict credit criteria of banks, they were facing problems in obtaining credit for business expansion”, Senior Vice President of ICCI Khalid Malik said.

Talking to Head of Corporate and Marketing (North) of NAFA, a subsidiary of National Bank of Pakistan Shahzaib Javed, he stressed that the NBP should take the lead and come up with an easy credit facility for SMEs so that they could grow fast and play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

He said NAFA should come up with some attractive and Sharia compliant investment products for the business community.

At the occasion, Shahzaib Javed briefed the business community about various investment solutions of NAFA investment scheme. He said NAFA was managing over Rs100 billion and was one of the fastest growing Asset Management Company in Pakistan.

He said NAFA investment solutions offered various investment products including NAFA Islamic Principal Protected Fund, NAFA Islamic Stock Fund, NAFA Government Securities Liquid Fund, NAFA Money Market Fund, NAF Government Securities Savings Fund, NAFA Savings Fund, NAFA Riba Free Savings Fund, NAFA Financial Sector Income Fund, NAFA Financial Sector Income Fund, NAFA Islamic Income Fund, NAFA Income Opportunity Fund and others.