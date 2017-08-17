ICCI announces scholarships for police shuhadas’ children

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday announced to provide full scholarships to the children of Islamabad Police martyrs.

In an event jointly organized by ICCI and Islamabad Police in order to pay tributes to the martyrs of Islamabad Police on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Independence, The ICCI representatives said that business community would bear all the educational expenses of the children of martyrs of Islamabad Police.

They said that traders and businessmen would always remain behind the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of properties and lives of the residents of Capital City.

Addressing the event President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that chamber of commerce would organize such events every year to remember the sacrifices of the brave sons of the soil.

He said that police had a pivotal role in social development by maintaining the law and order in the society, adding that due to commitment and hard work of Islamabad Police crime rate has significantly reduced in the capital city.

ICCI head said that due to hard work, professionalism and introduction of innovative technologies of interrogation and investigation, Islamabad Police was ranked among the efficient police forces of the country.

Addressing the event, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Khalid Khattak said that police was determined to ensure protection of the lives and properties of the people.

He said that police force was performing its duty without any fear with full honesty and dedication, adding that with the help of the people the mission of the martyrs would be continued.

He also assured the families of Islamabad Police martyrs that his department would continue all possible supports for their social and economic well being.

Such types of events, he said were a clear proof of increasing level of confidence between police and general public, adding that with the help of general public the menace of crime and terrorism would be eliminated.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Inspector General Police Dr. Farhan Zahid informed that about 40 officers and jawans had got martyrdom by fighting against crimes and terrorism.

He said that country was in a state of war and about 10,000 personals of different law enforcement agencies including 4000 officers of police had sacrificed their lives fighting against terrorism.

Later on cheque were distributed among the families of police shuhada, besides shields and certificates were awarded to the police official in recognition of their brilliant performances.—APP