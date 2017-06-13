ICCBS acquires ISO 9001:2015 standard

Staff Reporter

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, has acquired ISO 9001:2015 for its all five research units, a senior official of the Center said here on Monday. Bureau Veritas Certification Pakistan Branch certified that the management system of the ICCBS has been audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements of the management system standards of ISO 9001:2015. Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary stated this on Monday while speaking at a meeting held at the international center. He said that all the academic, research and administrative departments have been included in the audit scope of ISO 9001-2015, namely H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), Third World Center for Chemical Sciences, L.E.J. National Science Information Center, and Industrial Analytical Center (IAC).

He said that ICCBS is the only institution which is not only certified by ISO but it also became ‘UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute’, which is an honour for the country.