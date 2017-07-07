ICC women’s cricket

In a society where women are fighting for equality and beating societal norms every day, it is a pleasure and a matter of pride to see them compete in a worldwide cricket championship, representing their respective countries. Women of Pakistan, especially – where patriarchy and women-oppression are witnessed every day in form of honour killings and acid attacks – being seen bowling, batting and fielding is appreciable. This championship not only knocks down the taboos about women being weak and inferior but also conveys a message to young girls worldwide that they can do anything they set their minds to without any superior force stopping them. After men’s cricket team bagging the Champions Trophy just recently, let us hope that our women return home as the winners of ICC World Cricket Championship and give us the opportunity of holding our heads high in front of other nations once again.

ARBIA JAVED

Karachi

