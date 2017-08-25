ICC welcomes World XI team’s tour of Pakistan

Islamabad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday welcomed the World XI team that would tour Pakistan in September to play three Twenty-20s in Lahore. The World XI will play three Twenty20s for the Independence Cup against Pakistan under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 12, 13 and 15. Giles Clarke, ICC Director who has served as the Chairman of the Pakistan Task Team since 2009, was optimistic that the series will be the first step towards international cricket returning safely to Pakistan with further T20 International matches against Sri Lanka and the Windies pencilled in for later in the year, said a press release issued here. Clarke, who had visited Lahore in January, said he is delighted that Pakistan will be hosting a high-profile series, which features several top international cricketers from a number of ICC Members. “This tour is not only important for cricket in Pakistan but also for international cricket since it opens the possibility of other teams, media and sponsors visiting Pakistan for bilateral series.” “Pakistan has been an important Member of ICC and the cricket community has felt its pain. As part of its duty of care, the cricket community has always ensured that the sport is not affected due to no fault of the Pakistan Cricket Board when it has continued to play its away series off-shore.” He said it will be an excellent opportunity for Pakistan fans to watch live in action not only their local stars but also the international cricket heroes. “I wish PCB and World XI best of luck and will be following the matches from the Gaddafi Stadium,” he said. The Pakistan Task Team, which was formed in June 2009 and also included ICC Chief Executive David Richardson (then ICC General Manager-Cricket), made 63 recommendations in June 2011 about the organisation of the game in the country. The PCB accepted most of those recommendations and it resulted in the side remaining competitive at the top level, evident from the fact that it reached the quarter-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, qualified for the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2014, attained number-one Test ranking in September 2016, before winning the ICC Champions Trophy this year. Richardson, who has been a regular visitor to Pakistan, said ICC wants to see regular international cricket being played safely in all its Member countries and World XI playing Pakistan in Lahore next month is a step towards that for the PCB.” “The PCB’s plans for the tour will include comprehensive security arrangements for the safety and security of the players, officials, media and spectators. We are optimistic that this will be the next step in a steady and safe return of international cricket to Pakistan,” he said.—APP

