ICC team reach Lahore to review security arrangements for World XI tour

Lahore

A two-member special security team of the International Cricket Council (ICC) arrived in Lahore on Monday to review security arrangements for international cricketing stars visiting the country to play a three-match series against Pakistan.

The three-match T20 series, dubbed Independence Cup 2017, will be played on September 12, 13 and 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The World XI will be captained by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and comprises a star-studded lineup of 14 players from seven different countries.

It has been learned that PCB officials will brief the ICC team on security arrangements in Lahore, especially inside and around the Gaddafi Stadium. The tickets for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs World XI series have been available online since Friday.

The tickets, ranging in prices from Rs 500 to Rs 8,000, can be purchased from eticketing.pk. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi said that tickets would be sold on a first come first serve basis.

Earlier in August, PCB announced the 16-member squad for Independence Cup 2017, which is as follows: 1. Sarfraz Ahmed (captain) (wicket-keeper) 2. Fakhar Zaman 3. Ahmed Shehzad 4. Babar Azam 5. Shoaib Malik 6. Umer Amin 7. Imad Wasim 8. Shadab Khan 9. Muhammad Nawaz 10. Faheem Ashraf 11. Hassan Ali 12. Amir Yamin 13. Muhammad Amir 14. Ruman Raees 15. Usman Shinwari 16. Sohail Khan —APP