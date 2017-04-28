ICC to send World XI to Pakistan for T20 series

Karachi

The successful holding of Pakistan Super League final in Lahore earlier this year has finally opened the doors for more international cricket in Pakistan.

Cricket’s bigwigs during the ICC meeting in Dubai agreed on sending a World XI team to Pakistan to play three T20i matches later this year.

The decision was followed by the review of reports from security officials from various boards and the ICC, which they prepared during their visit to Lahore for PSL final.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of PSL and PCB’s Executive Committee, confirmed that ICC will send a team comprised of top players to Pakistan to play three T20s.

“Giles Clarke has reviewed security report of ICC experts & agreed 3 T20 matches in Pak end Sep of ICC Team of world’s TOP current players,” Sethi tweeted after the ICC meeting in Dubai. —APP