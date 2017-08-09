ICC, PEC sign accord to help modernize building codes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The International Code Council (ICC) signed an agreement with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to support their efforts to update the Building Code of Pakistan.

This agreement grants PEC the ability to use ICC’s 2015 International Building Code, International Zoning Code and International Performance Code for Buildings and Facilities to modernize Pakistan’s building code. The Code Council’s set of model codes and standards, called the International Codes, reflect the most advanced building science construction methods and practices available and support the creation of safe, innovative, efficient and resilient structures.

The Code Council and S. K. Ghosh Associates, the latest addition to the ICC Family of Companies, are familiar with Pakistan’s past efforts to update its building codes, having worked with the National Engineering Services Pakistan Limited to assist in these efforts in 2006. The ICC-PEC agreement builds on the Code Council’s long and successful relationship in working with the government of Pakistan on its building code efforts.

“We’re proud to announce this important partnership, another sign of our commitment to strong building codes and standards worldwide,” said President of ICC’s Board of Directors M. Dwayne Garriss. “Pakistan joins many other countries and entities in using ICC’s model codes as a basis for strengthening their own.”

“The Code Council is an active proponent of updated, modern codes that contribute to safe buildings and resilient communities.