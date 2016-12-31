ICAP holds grand finale of Finance Olympiad

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized the Grand Finale of the Finance Olympiad for its trainee students to display and test the professionalism, knowledge, concrete decision making and aptitude of students at ICAP Lahore.

The main purpose of the competition is to engage CA students for professional developments in a unique way and encourage them to discover their potential, exhibit their talent and celebrate their competence in a befitting manner. It will also provide an opportunity to trainee students to enhance their soft skills so that they can interact effectively with their coworkers and people inside and outside the organization.

Mr. Mohammad Hasnain and Syed Muhammad Ahmed claimed victory amongst the 12 qualified contestants from all over Pakistan whereas Ms. IzzGhanaa Ansari and Mr Khawaja Muhammad Asadwere the runner up. The winners of this all Pakistan competition will represent “CA PAKISTAN” in the SAFA students’ Elocution and Quiz Contests, to be held in Dacca, Bangladesh, on 22nd January, 2017.

Mohammad Maqbool, Council member ICAPemphasized the role of the Finance professionals for the development of economic activity in Pakistan. He congratulated the winners and showed gratitude to the organizing committee,ICAP officials and everyone who made this event a success.

The event started with a welcome address delivered by Razi Khan, Executive Director followed by a most thrilling Buzzer Round in which all the teams made efforts to outsmart the others. It was a very exciting and thrilling round that kept the audience captivated. The audience supported all the teams wholeheartedly.